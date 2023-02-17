Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club holds Black History Month celebration

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club is celebrating Black History Month.

They started by singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The night was planned in celebration of Black history and culture with music, dance, and spoken word performances.

D’errica Stevenson played a pivotal role in putting the event together.

She says she hopes it inspires the next generation and gives them hope for the future.

“I’m currently a public relations intern here at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. So this idea just came about because I’ve always wanted to put on a Black History Month program for kids because I feel like, especially as college students, it’s important for kids to see us doing these type of things so that way they know we’re the next generation, we can do what they’re doing, we can go to college, we can participate in this and be successful,” said D’errica Stevenson, a student at Savannah State University.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
boil water notice
Boil water advisory lifted for Chatham, Effingham counties
William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case
Fire on Whitemarsh Island
Two families left homeless following fire on Whitemarsh Island

Latest News

Savannah mayor, community doctors host panel for American Heart Month
In-person celebrations for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival return
THE News at 4:30
Feed the Boro holding 23rd consecutive food drop Saturday
THE News at 4:30
Savannah city leaders, advocates discuss national funding for clean energy