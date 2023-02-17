Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club holds Black History Month celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club is celebrating Black History Month.

They started by singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The night was planned in celebration of Black history and culture with music, dance, and spoken word performances.

D’errica Stevenson played a pivotal role in putting the event together.

She says she hopes it inspires the next generation and gives them hope for the future.

“I’m currently a public relations intern here at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. So this idea just came about because I’ve always wanted to put on a Black History Month program for kids because I feel like, especially as college students, it’s important for kids to see us doing these type of things so that way they know we’re the next generation, we can do what they’re doing, we can go to college, we can participate in this and be successful,” said D’errica Stevenson, a student at Savannah State University.

