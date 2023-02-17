Sky Cams
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 20 of Murdaugh murder trial, prosecution expected to wrap

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 20 begins Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Watch more videos at the Murdaugh Murder Trial playlist on the WTOC YouTube page.

A timeline of events is available below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Judge to allow roadside shooting evidence in Murdaugh trial
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, speaks with Alex Murdaugh before Murdaugh's trial for...
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston