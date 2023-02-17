Sky Cams
Rain moves in midday, cooler tomorrow!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our next cold front moves in today which will bring in a good chance of showers.

Friday starts out warm, near 60 degrees  and patchy fog. Highs will be in the mid 70s, with cooling temperatures after the frontal passage. Rain looks to move in during the day, mainly during the afternoon for coastal communities. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe weather threat is not really there. These showers won’t be widespread, the rain should be relatively light. Showers should move off the coast around dinnertime as cooler air filters in

Good news : Rain looks to clear out for the weekend as cooler air filters back in. Morning lows will be back in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning, with inland wind chills in the upper 20s at daybreak. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs near 70 degrees. This warming trend continues with highs in the mid 70s next Monday and 80 degree highs possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Many of our rivers will be in minor flood stage this week, including the Savannah, Ogeechee, Altamaha and Ohoopee. Some small roads could be impacted. We will continue to monitor these levels.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

