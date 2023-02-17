Richmond Hill police officer expected to be OK after shooting

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill police officer was injured in a shooting but is expected to be OK.

Officers on the scene said they went to an apartment complex for a welfare check. When they arrived, a person shot at them through a door.

First responders said one officer suffered minor injuries, possibly from splinters coming from the door.

Police say the shooter was taken into custody without being hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

