Savannah Book Festival continues this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a new book to dive into or a chance to meet some award-winning authors, The Savannah Book Festival is where you’ll want to be Saturday!

Friday is day two of the festival. Friday night, there will be a keynote address at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts with authors Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child but Saturday is the big day. Organizers say they expect 8,000 book lovers from near and far to come out.

Festival Saturday is free and open to everyone. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. The schedule for the day is jam-packed with more than 40 authors stationed at seven different venues around town.

The venues are centered around Telfair Square, Wright Square and Chippewa Square. At each venue people can hear from the different authors, buy their books, and even get them signed after the session.

“There’s an incredible diversity of genres. So, you’re learning about the art of writing, the love of reading, the mechanics of writing a book and what’s involved in that. The wonderful thing is you’re given a one-on-one opportunity with that author. They have a live Q&A after they’ve spoken and if interested we have books for sale at the festival,” said Savannah Book Festival Executive Director Tara Setter.

Organizers say some of the venues can fill up fast, so it’s best to come early to the sessions on your ‘must see list!’

If you’re interested in going to the book festival you can find a link to the full schedule on their website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.