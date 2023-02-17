Sky Cams
Savannah State participating in Georgia Poetry Circuit

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Savannah State University get the opportunity to see that poetry is more than rhyming and cadence - and that there are many forms of powerful writing - three times every school year in partnership with the Georgia Poetry Circuit.

The most recent of these events also tied in a theme in keeping with Black History Month when another nationally acclaimed author discussed her work on campus.

