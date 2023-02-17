Savannah Tree Foundation celebrating Ga. Arbor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the third Friday of the month, which means its Georgia’s Arbor Day.

National Arbor Day is in April, but because it’s so hot here that time of year, Georgia celebrates in February.

Even though Friday is technically Arbor Day, The Savannah Tree Foundation has been celebrating all month, so they’ve been busy planting trees every weekend around the community.

They’re partnered up with Gulfstream to make it happen and by the end of the month they’ll have planted 150 trees at YMCAs and Recreation Sites across the tri-county area.

Executive Director of The Savannah Tree Foundation, Zoe Rinker says they plant in February because it gives trees the time to settle and start growing their roots before the strong heat of the summer comes. The trees they’re planting this month are native and include the Bald Cypress tree, live oaks and more.

If you want to get involved, one of the events is Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Islands YMCA. The Savannah Tree Foundation and Georgia Power representatives will be there to plant trees. Georgia Power will also be handing out free seedlings to people to take home.

Saturday, The Savannah Tree Foundation will be out on Tybee Island at the YMCA at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to come and help them plant and they will be handing out free seedlings as well. Rinker says if you can’t come out to any of the events, there’s still a way you can celebrate the day and its importance.

“It’s easy to just let them fade into the background because they’re such a part of our life here in Savannah, but just take a second and think about what that tree has been through. The trees in downtown Savannah are 130 years old. Think about what they’ve grown through, so I think just taking a minute and appreciating your trees is the best way to celebrate Arbor Day,” said Executive Director of the Savannah Tree Foundation Zoe Rinker.

Rinker says their planting season started in November and runs until March. By March they will plant more than 220 trees and give away more than 1,200 at their giveaways.

