SCCPSS Pre-K lottery applications close on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lottery applications for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Pre-K Lottery Funded Sites are available online through Friday, Feb. 24.

Funding from the Georgia Lottery provides a limited number of Pre-Kindergarten classes. The program provides services to children who are four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, and residing in Chatham County.

As parents are trying to get their little ones in to Pre-K programs across Savannah Chatham County, state leaders say they hope to see more people getting their kids into schools as early as possible.

Pre-K enrollment across the state is slowly bouncing back from a pandemic related decline.

“We do have research that continually shows kids who attend Georgia’s Pre-K exceed in all levels and are better prepared for kindergarten than their peers who don’t attend the program,” said deputy commissioner Susan Adams with the Georgia Department of Early Learning.

If you’re applying to the Pre-K lottery in Chatham County public schools, you will need your child’s health and immunization forms, birth certificate and proof of address.

There will be priority given to zone schools, if you put the school your students are zoned for as the first in your list of three preferred schools, you will get priority when you go through the lottery.

If your child isn’t chosen, Adams says don’t give up. She encourages parents to try other programs in our area at private schools and daycares.

She also says the state offers an at-home preschool learning tool.

“They’re written for families. They’re not classroom activities, they’re written for materials that you have around your house, easy things for families to do daily for kids to get those schools.”

The last day to apply for the Chatham County Pre-K lottery is this Friday. Then, parents will be notified if their child is seated or wait listed in a program on March 22.

More information and a site list can be found at this link.

