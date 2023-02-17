Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCCPSS Pre-K lottery applications open for one more week

(WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lottery applications for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Pre-K Lottery Funded Sites are available online through Friday, Feb. 24.

More information and a site list can be found at this link.

To qualify for the lottery process, parents must be prepared to submit the child’s birth certificate and proof of address with the online application.

All applications must be submitted by Feb. 24.

According to the school system, an independent, computerized lottery process will take place and parents will be notified of their child’s placement or wait list status by email on March 22.

Funding from the Georgia Lottery provides a limited number of Pre-Kindergarten classes. The program provides services to children who are four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, and residing in Chatham County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
Kesha Gibson-Carter
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case
A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a...
67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 20 of Murdaugh murder trial, prosecution expected to wrap
(MGN)
Savannah Tree Foundation celebrating Ga. Arbor Day
If you’re looking for a new book to dive into or a chance to meet some award-winning authors,...
Savannah Book Festival continues this weekend