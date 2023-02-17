SCCPSS Pre-K lottery applications open for one more week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lottery applications for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Pre-K Lottery Funded Sites are available online through Friday, Feb. 24.

More information and a site list can be found at this link.

To qualify for the lottery process, parents must be prepared to submit the child’s birth certificate and proof of address with the online application.

All applications must be submitted by Feb. 24.

According to the school system, an independent, computerized lottery process will take place and parents will be notified of their child’s placement or wait list status by email on March 22.

Funding from the Georgia Lottery provides a limited number of Pre-Kindergarten classes. The program provides services to children who are four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, and residing in Chatham County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.