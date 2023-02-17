Testy exchange during questioning of roadside shooting evidence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A fiery series of back and forth exchanges started day 20 of the Murdaugh trial in Colleton County, as the defense cross examined the lead SLED agent on the roadside shooting investigation.

“If you’d answer yes or no and then explain your answer, was he indicted on 90 charges of financial fraud for which he faces life without parole,” defense attorney Dick Harpootlian asked.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney tried to focus on his client’s cooperation with law enforcement while interrupting the witness, who would fight back.

“Well, we showed up at mom’s house as y’all were taking him away right?” Harpootlian asked.

“After he was arrested, yes,” SLED agent Ryan Kelly said.

“Right, but we were there minutes after you arrested him right?” asked Harpootlian.

“Yes. because they called you, so I think I might have called you to tell you we were arresting him as well,” Kelly responded.

The prosecution said Harpootlian’s line of questioning was badgering the witness and the judge agreed.

“Objection sustained,” Judge Clifton Newman said.

“As not relevant?” Harpootlian asked.

“Yes, and inappropriate argument for the jury,” Judge Newman said.

The jury’s only visible reaction throughout that line of questioning was confusion.

The state then jumped into data they received from General Motors last Friday showing the location and speed of Alex’s car the night of the murders.

Murdaugh’s alibi is that he was at his parent’s house in Almeda for 45 minutes to an hour. The data from the car shows he was just there for around 21 minutes.

