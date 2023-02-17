Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Urgent cares see increase in patients due to high wait times at emergency rooms

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency rooms in our area are being overwhelmed with patients every day.

WTOC checked in with urgent care providers to see how this is affecting them.

The CEO of Expercare said their urgent care facilities in Bryan and Chatham counties saw a surge of patients during peak COVID times but now they’re starting to see a normal influx of patients walking through their doors.

Catherine Grant says everyone can help with high emergency room wait times by coming to urgent cares when experiencing minor issues.

She says they can see anywhere from 30 to 100 patients a day but wait times in the urgent cares are much shorter than in emergency rooms.

She says any time you’ve been in a trauma related accident or feel like you have a life-threatening emergency you should go to the hospital.

“If you’ve got sudden loss of vision or sudden vision changes or sudden stumbling, something that’s indicating something going on in the brain. Sub sternal chest pain that radiating to the shoulder and concerns for that potentially being a heart attack,” said Grant.

She says it’s vital the community works together during this healthcare crisis.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kesha Gibson-Carter
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
Bubba Bacon
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after chase, fight with deputy
William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case

Latest News

Neurologist discusses dementia and Bruce Willis’ recent diagnosis
Neurologist discusses dementia and Bruce Willis’ recent diagnosis
THE News at 4:30
Urgent cares see increase in patients due to high wait times at emergency rooms
Fentanyl graphic.
Fentanyl overdose deaths on the rise in Chatham County
THE News at 11
Savannah mayor, community doctors host panel for American Heart Month