2 adults, child dead after Saturday morning house fire in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are dead after a house fire early Saturday morning in Pooler.

Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons tells WTOC they received a call just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday about a house fire in the neighborhood of Brighton Woods.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered two adults and a child in the home. First responders transported them to the hospital in critical condition, where all three later died, according to Simmons.

Chief Simmons said that everyone was in different parts of the house when the fire started.

No word on what caused the fire as of yet.

Chief Simmons said firefighters responded within minutes after the initial call.

Both Pooler Fire and Pooler Police are investigating.

