Chatham Co. nurse practitioner arrested for stealing prescription medication

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Nurse practitioner was arrested at her job for stolen prescription medications.

Quyen Nguyen is facing multiple charges including theft by taking and interference with government property.

She was employed with Correct Health - a company contracted for medical care for Chatham County Detention Center inmates.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office did a search Friday morning where they found a former inmate’s medication in her car.

Nguyen was arrested and booked at the detention center.

She is facing charges of Theft by Taking, Interference with Government Property-Theft of Government Property, and Theft by Taking-Theft of Medical Products.

