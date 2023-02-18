High school basketball region and state tournament scores and highlights 2/18/23

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school basketball region and state tournament results for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

BOYS

GHSA Region 3-4A Championship

Benedictine 68, Burke County 45

GHSA Region 3-3A Semifinals

Johnson 66, Groves 53

Long County 55, Beach 45

GHSA Region 3-2A Championship

Windsor Forest 58, 52

GHSA Region 3-1A Championship

Woodville-Tompkins 58, Savannah High 50

GIAA Region 6 Championship

Robert Toombs 51, Memorial Day 39

GIAA AAAA/AAA District 2 Championship

St. Andrew’s 66, Frederica Academy 43

GAPS D1-AA State Tournament

Unity Christian 73, Habersham School 62

GIRLS

GHSA Region 3-4A Championship

Burke County 37, Wayne County 36

GHSA Region 3-3A Semifinals

Liberty County 54, Savannah Country Day 51

Calvary Day 62, Long County 56

GHSA Region 3-1A Chamionship

Woodville-Tompkins 73, Bryan County 39

GIAA A Region 6 Championship

Robert Toombs 50, Twiggs 20

GIRLS GIAA AAAA/AAA District 2 Championship

Bulloch Academy 56, Frederica Academy 26

GIRLS GAPPS D1-AA State Tournament

Central Christian 70, Habersham 38

