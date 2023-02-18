High school basketball region and state tournament scores and highlights 2/18/23
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school basketball region and state tournament results for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
BOYS
GHSA Region 3-4A Championship
Benedictine 68, Burke County 45
GHSA Region 3-3A Semifinals
Johnson 66, Groves 53
Long County 55, Beach 45
GHSA Region 3-2A Championship
Windsor Forest 58, 52
GHSA Region 3-1A Championship
Woodville-Tompkins 58, Savannah High 50
GIAA Region 6 Championship
Robert Toombs 51, Memorial Day 39
GIAA AAAA/AAA District 2 Championship
St. Andrew’s 66, Frederica Academy 43
GAPS D1-AA State Tournament
Unity Christian 73, Habersham School 62
GIRLS
GHSA Region 3-4A Championship
Burke County 37, Wayne County 36
GHSA Region 3-3A Semifinals
Liberty County 54, Savannah Country Day 51
Calvary Day 62, Long County 56
GHSA Region 3-1A Chamionship
Woodville-Tompkins 73, Bryan County 39
GIAA A Region 6 Championship
Robert Toombs 50, Twiggs 20
GIRLS GIAA AAAA/AAA District 2 Championship
Bulloch Academy 56, Frederica Academy 26
GIRLS GAPPS D1-AA State Tournament
Central Christian 70, Habersham 38
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.