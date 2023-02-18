Sky Cams
Lawsuit filed against Housing Authority over death of 15-year-old girl

Desaray Gilliard
Desaray Gilliard(Family)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother in Savannah’s Yamacraw Village is suing the Housing Authority for the wrongful death of her 15-year-old daughter.

Desaray Gilliard was shot and killed in May of last year. There are still no arrests or updates in this case. But, Savannah Police increased the reward money to $15,000 a couple of months ago.

The lawsuit claims the Housing Authority was negligent, failed to secure the property, and keep criminals out. They also filed an ante-litem notice demanding $10 million from the City of Savannah and Housing Authority claiming they knew Yamacraw was unkept and did nothing to ensure the safety of residents like Desaray.

The Housing Authority declined to comment.

