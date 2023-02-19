Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the overnight, temperatures should drop quickly after sunset. Luckily, we should see more clouds move in after midnight leading to a warmer start tomorrow morning.

Right now, start temps will be dependent on what these clouds do. So, I’ll be looking for start temps anywhere from the upper-30s to mid-40s in Savannah. Throughout the day, we’ll continue tracking decreasing cloud cover.

The result will be highs temps in the mid to upper-60s in our northern areas and lower-70s in our southern areas tomorrow afternoon. Going into the next work week, I’ll continue tracking warmer high temps each afternoon throughout the week.

Monday/Tuesday highs should be in the mid to upper-70s. Then, I’ll be looking for highs in the 80s throughout the rest of the week. During this time Thursday will be the hottest with highs around the mid-80s. Plus, we’ll track minimal rain chances with partly to mostly cloudy skies each day.

The only downside, these conditions will result in extreme tree pollen conditions with the highest allergens being Juniper, Alder, and Elm.

