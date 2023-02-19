Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern baseball wins second straight against West Virginia, go for opening series sweep on Sunday

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Signs of momentum carrying over from a stellar 2022 campaign are showing early for the Georgia Southern baseball program. The Eagles won for the second time in as many days against West Virginia, 6-2, on Saturday at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Georgia Southern starting pitcher Ben Johnson picked up the win (1-0), tossing five innings and striking out seven.

Offensively, Sam Blancato led the way, going 4-for-5 with 2 RBI.

Georgia Southern goes for the sweep of the Mountaineers on Sunday at 2:00 PM at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quyen Nguyen
Chatham Co. nurse practitioner arrested for stealing prescription medication
Two adults and a child are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Pooler...
2 adults, child dead after Saturday morning house fire in Pooler
Father, son arrested after ShotSpotter call leads police to home
Kesha Gibson-Carter
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
Bubba Bacon
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after chase, fight with deputy

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Eagles return to the diamond after historic 2022 season
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Colorado State coach Mike Bobo watches from the...
Mike Bobo taking over offensive coordinator duties for Georgia Bulldogs
GSU AKS
Georgia Southern men notch second straight win, defeating Arkansas State, 68-53
Savannah State Senior Night
Savannah State basketball celebrates Senior Night with both programs defeating Clark Atlanta