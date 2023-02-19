Georgia Southern baseball wins second straight against West Virginia, go for opening series sweep on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Signs of momentum carrying over from a stellar 2022 campaign are showing early for the Georgia Southern baseball program. The Eagles won for the second time in as many days against West Virginia, 6-2, on Saturday at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Georgia Southern starting pitcher Ben Johnson picked up the win (1-0), tossing five innings and striking out seven.

Offensively, Sam Blancato led the way, going 4-for-5 with 2 RBI.

Georgia Southern goes for the sweep of the Mountaineers on Sunday at 2:00 PM at J.I. Clements Stadium.

