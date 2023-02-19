GSP investigating after drunk driver crashes into patrol car on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been arrested after crashing into a Georgia State Patrol car on I-16.

According to GSP, just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a black Dodge Charger traveling west on I-16, near I-516, struck the cement retaining wall, causing the vehicle to travel across I-16 into the the construction zone cone taper, crashing into a GSP patrol car.

After striking the patrol car, the Dodge Charge bounced back into the lanes of traffic and struck another vehicle.

The Trooper was working in the construction cone taper with emergency blue lights activated and was outside of his vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

This crash in under investigation.

