Savannah Black Heritage Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Black Heritage Festival returned to in-person celebrations this year just in time for their Grand Festival Day.

Saturday was one of their biggest days throughout the entire month.

They had multiple activities including a health fair, meeting local Savannah book authors, marketplace vendors, and even a concert from a local band!

One member of the Black Heritage Festival told us how much it meant to be back celebrating in-person again.

“So this has always been a tradition to have a grand festival day. We usually have a national act, but it’s been three years since we’ve been in person so we wanted to make sure we had a lot of local community support before we come out with a big bang- but we can’t wait to come out bigger next year.”

They also celebrated the one-hundredth birthday of Westley W. Law who is the founder of the festival.

