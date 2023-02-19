Savannah Book Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The third day of the Savannah Book Festival kicked off Saturday morning downtown.

The festival celebrates literature and is a great opportunity to dive into a new book, or learn more about old favorites.

There’s guest speakers, book sales, and author signings. The events are centered around Telfair Square, Wright Square, and Chippewa Square.

Organizers say the festival helps readers really connect with new topics and meet their favorite authors.

“We are incredibly unique- there’s nothing like us in the area. And the ability for the public to come and have a one on one conversation with the author is just an unique opportunity that you can’t find anywhere around here.”

Sunday is last day of the festival and if you’re interested click here.

