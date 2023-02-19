Sky Cams
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to officially launch 2023 re-election bid

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to launch re-election bid Monday morning.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to launch re-election bid Monday morning.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will officially announce his bid for re-election Monday morning.

It’s happening at 10:45 a.m. at the Forsyth Park Bandshell.

Mayor Johnson is recognized as one of Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians for three consecutive years. He currently serves as the 67th mayor of Savannah.

Elected officials will join Mayor Johnson for his announcement. Local supporters are invited to join as well.

