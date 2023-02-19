Sky Cams
State leaders issue statements on former President Carter getting hospice care

Carter, 98 and the longest-living president, “decided to spend his remaining time at home with...
Carter, 98 and the longest-living president, "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," according to a statement from the Carter Center.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State leaders across Georgia are issuing statements following former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care.

Carter, 98 and the longest-living president, “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to a statement from the Carter Center.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock said Carter is “a man of great faith, (and) has walked with God.”

“In this tender time of transitioning, God is surely walking with him,” Warnock said. “May he, Rosalynn and the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love and prayers.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his prayers are with the Carter family.

“May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world,” Raffensperger said.

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones said that he and his wife are keeping the Carter family in their prayers.

“President Carter exemplifies the very best of Georgia,” Jones said.

The Georgia House Democrats said they are sending Carter all of their love.

“We cannot thank you enough for what you’ve done for us all,” they said.

