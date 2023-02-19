Statesboro Police Department investigating Sunday morning shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police department is investigating a shooting after finding a male with a gunshot wound.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, around 1:06 a.m. patrol officers heard gunshots in the area near the Blue Room on Chandler Road. No one in the Blue Room was injured, but the building and a car were damaged by gunfire.

SPD says when they were searching for evidence, they found a man in the Chandler Road area with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a Savannah hospital. Police say records show he is not a Georgia Southern Student.

Detectives also arrived to investigate, interviewing people and obtaining surveillance video. They say it doesn’t appear the man was shot at the Blue Room.

Police say there is no threat to the public. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

