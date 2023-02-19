Volunteers plant trees on Tybee Island in honor of Georgia’s Arbor Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Tree Foundation and more than a dozen volunteers spent their morning on Tybee Island planting trees in honor of Georgia’s Arbor Day.

The Savannah Tree Foundation is working with Gulfstream to plant trees at various YMCA locations and recreation centers throughout the tri-county area.

10 trees, including Bald Cypress trees, Jane Magnolias and Tulip Poplars, were planted at Tybee’s YMCA Saturday.

The Savannah Tree Foundation says this is the best time of year to plant trees because it’s not too hot.

Families, city members and residents who participated watched a demonstration about how to properly plant them before they started. They also got to take a home a free seedling to plant in their own yard.

Folks with The Savannah Tree Foundation have some recommendations for those of you at home who might want to get to planting.

“The most important thing we like to say is right tree, right place. Make sure you’re planting the correct type of tree for where you’re looking for not a really large tree right next to your house. Just making sure you plant it at the right depth not too deep, not too shallow and water, water, water. We do mulch, we do watering bags really to try to help these trees acclimate in our hot summer heat,” Jake Henry said.

On Friday, The Savannah Tree Foundation will be at Hendrix Park in Bryan County to plant more than 30 trees.

They say this is to help with reforestation after last April’s deadly tornado. If you’re interested in going to any of their tree planting events click here.

