Week 4 of the Alex Murdaugh trial comes to a close

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The prosecution in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has rested its case.

The disgraced former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

An action packed start to week four of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Two jurors testing positive for Covid Monday replaced with alternates.

Once testimony continued a slew of SLED analysts testifying about DNA from Maggie and Paul found on the t-shirt Alex was wearing the night of the murders.

“For all of those tests the result was negative,” DNA Analyst Sarah Zapata said.

So we’re 0-74 in detecting any blood here?

The result was negative.

Is it fair to say that there was no human blood on the t-shirt?

Like I said earlier the test that I performed was negative for human blood.”

Also Monday bodycam video released showing the Murdaugh crime scene.

Then Tuesday Maggie Murdaugh’s sister taking the stand describing Alex’s statements as strange after the murders.

She says Alex’s goal was clearing Paul’s name in a fatal 20-19 boat crash.

“And I thought that was so strange because my number one goal was to find out who killed my sister and Paul, I don’t know how he could’ve thought about anything else. Alex didn’t seem to be afraid,” Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor said.

On Wednesday video was released of Alex Murdaugh’s interrogation taken 2 months after Maggie and Paul were murdered.

“Did you kill Maggie?”

“No. Did I kill my wife?”

“Yes, sir.”

“No, David.”

“Do you know who did?”

“No, I do not know who did.”

“Did you kill Paul?”

Then Thursday jurors hearing for the first time the 9-1-1 call Alex placed after what prosecutors are calling a botched suicide for hire plot in 2021.

“Did they actually shoot you or try to shoot you? Shot me... I’m bleeding a lot... What part of body? Somewhere on my head,” Alex Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh admitting in an interview with investigators a week later that it was all a lie.

The prosecution trying to use this evidence to show what they say is a pattern of Alex lying to law enforcement.

Finally on Friday the prosecution resting its case going through a timeline with SLED agents of the night Maggie and Paul were killed.

“From the moment the suburban arrived at the kennels, how long did it take for that 911 call to be made? Creighton Waters said.

“20 seconds.”

