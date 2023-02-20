Sky Cams
Black History Month: Mount Moriah Baptist Church

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State representative Carl Gilliard spoke at a local church’s Black History Month program Sunday.

The chair of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus talked with members of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Savannah.

Representative Gilliard reflected on the achievments of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while also saying there is still more work to be done.

”I’m letting you know, on the other side, there is freedom. On the other side there is victory. On the other side there is unity. On the other side, I don’t know what you’re talking about over there when you see we shall overcome. On the other side, we will overcome.”

This was the first year back for the church’s Black History Month program which was put on pause at the start of the pandemic.

The program also featured poetry readings and musical performances.

