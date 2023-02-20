Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quyen Nguyen
Chatham Co. nurse practitioner arrested for stealing prescription medication
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Two adults and a child are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Pooler...
2 adults, child dead after Saturday morning house fire in Pooler
One man has been arrested after crashing into a Georgia State Patrol car on I-16.
GSP investigating after drunk driver crashes into patrol car on I-16
Statesboro Police Department investigating Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The family of hazing victim Stone Foltz settles a lawsuit against Bowling Green University
Hazed and Excused: Colleges and universities rarely expel fraternities, sororities for hazing violations
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says