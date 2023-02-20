Sky Cams
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps in the mid to upper-40s for most. Overnight, we have more moisture moving in from the coast. This should result in some patchy fog around the area for a few hours past sunrise.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as highs warm into the mid to upper-70s. Throughout the next week, I’ll continue tracking warmer high temps each afternoon. Tuesday highs should be in the mid to upper-70s to lower-80s.

Then, I’ll be looking for highs in the 80s throughout the rest of the week. During this time, Thursday will be the hottest with highs around the mid-80s. Plus, we’ll track minimal rain chances with partly to mostly cloudy skies each day.

Any rain chances we see should remain isolated and will likely be closer to the coast. It’ll be a great week for any outdoor plans you might have. The only downside, these conditions will result in extreme tree pollen conditions with the highest allergens being Juniper, Alder, and Elm.

