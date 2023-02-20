Sky Cams
Georgia Southern softball caps off perfect Bash in the Boro weekend with 4-3 walk-off win over LIU

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles took down LIU, 4-3, in extra innings on Sunday to complete a perfect 5-0 2023 Bash in the Boro weekend in Statesboro.

Dejah Mills’ two-out RBI knock in the bottom of the eighth inning sealed the deal on Sunday. Faith Barth drove in the game-tying run prior to Mills’ game-winning hit and went 3-for-5 on the afternoon.

The Eagles move to 5-4 on the young season and next get set to host South Carolina on Wednesday night at 6 PM.

