Inside Pooler couple’s Dog Adventure Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chelsea and Cory Henneman are dog people. They have always had their own dogs and have always taken care of friends’ dogs.

What they once did as a favor turned into a way of life when the couple started a Dog Adventure Camp where they spend all day running and playing with dozens of dogs in a job that is fun, fulfilling and soon could make them famous as the subjects of a TV series about them and their camp.

The intention was to change careers. Creating their perfect job was an accident.

”I was like, I’ll watch, I don’t know, four or five dogs and we’ll see how it goes,” said Chelsea Henneman.

That was two years and several dozen dogs ago for Chelsea and Cory Henneman, who operate a dog adventure camp at their home in Pooler every day - seeing every one of their 18 acres of trails and ponds and woods with as many as 50 dogs at a time.

”They run around and they have fun. everyone feeds off everyone’s energy.”

”They come out and they get muddy and swim and hike and kayak.”

”About a year into that process, she came to me and said ‘we need a dog bus. If you want to go get a dog bus, find one and start picking them up, we can make this work where I don’t have to work for somebody else.”

The dog bus quickly became the face of the Henneman’s business, increasing their camp’s capacity and changing their lives.

”As he drives by, it’s always a double take. Like, what just drove by? Those aren’t kids.”

Cory gets in the bus by 6:30 a.m. every morning and drives to Savannah where he picks up dogs who are waiting for him from River Street to Isle of Hope.

Back in Pooler, he and Chelsea, a former vet tech, spend all day at work playing with dogs before washing and blow drying each one and then dropping them off at home, which can take until after 9 at night.

They are long days and they love every minute of them.

”Oh, absolutely. Our whole goal was to one day start something that had to do with animals. We knew we were just too naturally good at being around dogs,” said Cory Henneman. ”You can wake up on a Monday and it’s rainy and gross out and they’re this. They’re splashing through the mud and having a blast. So, it puts you right back to a 10.”

”You know you’re in the right job if you’re enjoying the rainy days.”

A lot more people could soon be getting in on the secret they have figured out.

Candice Nelms, initially a dog adventure camp client, is now shooting a TV series about the Hennemans, their camp, and the real stars of the soon-to-be-shopped reality show “Running The Pack.’’

”We had an idea of the story, but when you get here and there’s dogs involved, the story unfolds in front of you and they’re the ones who tell you what the story is going to be,” said Candice Nelms.

So, the couple whose camp had a waiting list before it had an actual name - who don’t put their phone number on the side of their dog bus because they already get too many calls - could soon be even more popular than ever when the whole world can see how much fun they are having.

”That’s what we’re trying to capture. That’s exactly the magic that we’re trying to make tangible in the show, to show that and see that.”

”We’re still getting used to the idea.”

“Thinking about other people wanting to see what our day is like is still a little weird, but definitely exciting.”

”We have no clue about mics or cameras or any of the process of anything. We were just like we’ll just go for the journey and see where it goes.

Where it could go is to a lot of people envying the life the Hennemans have made for themselves and a lot of happy dogs.

“I don’t want to be cocky, but they wouldn’t be wrong. It’s a blast if you like outside and trails and doing everything outdoors and being surrounded by dirty and fun, it’s perfect. It’s perfect for us.”

