Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jimmy Carter honored with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper

Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Jimmy Carter with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper
Photo of mural painted of Jimmy Carter on Atlanta skyscraper
Photo of mural painted of Jimmy Carter on Atlanta skyscraper(Georgia's Own Credit Union)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 450-foot mural honoring former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter was placed on Georgia’s Own Credit Union building overlooking Atlanta’s skyline by an Atlanta-based artist, officials say.

Officials say Atlanta-based artist Dane Jefferson was recommended for this project by Emory’s Ethics and the Arts Program officials. This project comes in wake of the news that Carter was receiving hospice care at home.

According to officials, the mural “serves as a tribute to Carter’s life and career across escalating stages: Georgia, the United States, and ultimately, the world.”

The center tweeted the following statement:

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

RELATED: Naval Academy renames building after Jimmy Carter

Carter was born on October 1, 1924, to the parents of Earl and Lillian Carter in Plains. In 1941, after graduating from Plains High, he enrolled at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. One year later, he transferred to Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and in 1943, he received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
Body found in home after fire in Savannah
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Latest News

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes stand in father’s defense
Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison employee says contraband, fear runs rampant
State of Georgia flag
Automobile parts manufacturor creating over 700 jobs at new facility in Rincon
LIVE: Defense to begin calling witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
SCCPSS
Ga. Pre-K Lottery open, SCCPSS taking applications