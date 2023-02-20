Sky Cams
New starting location for Tybee Island’s Irish Heritage Parade

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is less than a month away and Tybee Island is getting ready for its 20th annual Irish Heritage Parade.

The island’s parade committee says this week is when everything kicks into gear for them. It’s also the last week they’ll be taking applications for participants.

The parade will be held on March 11 at 3 p.m. Chairman of the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade, Jay Burke, says they’re on track to have up to 90 entries in the parade, which means they’re just about full.

Some of the entries include the Grand Marshal for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and their parade committee, local Tybee organizations and council members, state representatives, military bands and more.

It’s a family-friendly parade and everyone is invited to come out.

Burke says they do have one change this year and that’s where the parade route starts.

“This year it’s going to be starting right there at the YMCA between 5th and 6th Street because we’re renovating City Hall. That’ll be the big change for us this year, moving it a little bit south. It’ll be ending past Fannie’s on 18th Street, so it’s the same route it’s just going to be a block or two shorter,” Burke said.

After the parade, Burke says they will have some entertainment on the pier.

If you’re interested in applying to be in the parade, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

