Pooler Fire Department responds to deadliest fire in the city in decades

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - This was an especially tough weekend for the Pooler Fire Department.

They say this is the first time they’ve seen someone lose their life in a house fire in around 40 years.

“With the effort and everything they put into it, they’re taking it kind of hard. And that’s something we’re gonna have to watch out for our people, to make sure that we get through this and we keep moving forward,” Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons said.

That involves providing staff access to mental health resources including a Peer Support program.

It’s made up of firefighters and police officers in the area that have special training in critical incident stress management.

”Other firefighters that have training, that have been involved with this, it’s a little easier to talk to because they understand what they’re dealing with. They’ll be coming in on the next few shifts, talking to people, checking on them, making sure everything’s going okay, and moving forward from that,” Simmons said.

Simmons says that unfortunately the firefighters are familiar with tragic situations, having worked EMS calls and wrecks, and also dealing with the suicide of a fellow firefighter in the past year.

Taking care of the public is a main priority and taking care of each other, is just as critical.

”Everybody has people they’re close to on their shift, you know that they’ll talk to. And we’re comfortable enough that, ‘Hey, they’re not taking this well, we need to have somebody talk to them.’ And so we can do that. We do a really good job of trying to police ourselves and making sure that we’re doing okay and checking on each other and making sure that somebody has someone to talk to and has that support if they need it,” Simmons said.

