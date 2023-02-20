Presidents’ Day: Retracing George Washington’s steps in the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is the day we honor all of those who served as presidents of the United States.

Presidents’ Day was originally established in recognition of George Washington. President Washington visited Savannah, and you can take a walk in his footsteps.

Washington’s visit to Georgia in 1791 was his first and last one. He made several stops during his visit. The first one is said to be at Mulberry Grove Plantation, which is north of Port Wentworth.

When he got to Savannah, he was greeted by many prominent Savannahians including Joseph Habersham whose house is now known as The Olde Pink House.

Owner of Noble Jones Tours, Kelse Palko, says Washington was here from May 2 to May 15. While here, Palko says he attended a ball and a dinner at the Filature House, which was the largest building in town.

It’s across from The Olde Pink House and is now a law office. He also visited the home of Declaration-signer George Walton on Telfair Square and attended services at Johnson Square’s Christ Church, among other things.

“We know he stayed over on Barnard and State Street. There’s a bank there today. That’s where he stayed. General Lachlan McIntosh was still here, so he’s here to see a lot of people. He’s here to see the Society of Cincinnati, the Freemasons and I’m pretty sure he saw the Rabi too,” said Palko.

Before he left town, Washington gifted the city with two cannons from the Battle of Yorktown. One is French and one is English. They can be found right next to City Hall.

It’s interesting because Palko says after his visit, Washington wrote in his notes about how windy it was in Savannah and how sandy it was. Palko also says he certainly wasn’t the only president to visit Savannah. He says quite a few have including Taft, McKinley and Grover Cleveland.

