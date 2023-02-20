Sky Cams
Read United Day happening this Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire has been serving students in our region for the past 15 years and this Friday they are having their annual Read United Day, which means they need your help to read and get books to children.

To give you all the details is United Way’s Vice President of Direct Services & Impact, Cheri Dean who’s also here with Laurie Humphres, United Way’s Director of Volunteers & Events.

