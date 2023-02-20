Sky Cams
Savannah Belles Ferry suspends operations due to pipeline being assembled

Savannah ferry boat
Savannah ferry boat(WTOC (custom credit))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Belles Ferry has suspended operations due to a pipeline being assembled and laid for dredging operations.

⭕️CAT SERVICE ALERT:
The Savannah Belles Ferry has suspended operations due to a pipeline being assembled and laid for dredging operations.⭕️ pic.twitter.com/zeVxXfjZ5s

— Chatham Area Transit (@ChathamTransit) February 20, 2023

