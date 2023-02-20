Savannah Belles Ferry suspends operations due to pipeline being assembled
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Belles Ferry has suspended operations due to a pipeline being assembled and laid for dredging operations.
⭕️CAT SERVICE ALERT:— Chatham Area Transit (@ChathamTransit) February 20, 2023
