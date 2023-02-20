Sky Cams
Savannah mayor, city council memebers seeking re-election

City of Savannah drone view(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s election season. Over the past few weeks, several City of Savannah council members have announced their bids for re-election.

Mayor Van Johnson says he will make a special announcement later this morning for his plans on running for re-election.

There are eight council members. So far, five of them have either formally or informally announced their bid.

District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett and District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee will be running for their seats again. Each of them held events already for their announcement.

WTOC has also confirmed that District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan and District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo are going for reelection as well. Wilder-Bryan is holding her announcement event on March 5. Palumbo hasn’t announced a date for his yet.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, who currently holds the Post 1 at-large seat, announced that she’s running for mayor.

WTOC has not heard from Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely who holds the Post 2 At-Large seat. We do know that former SCCPSS educator Patrick Rossiter will be running for this seat.

We also haven’t heard back from District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz or District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier.

When or if these three do make their announcements, we will be sure to let you know. If you’re interested in going to Mayor Johnson’s announcement, it’ll be held at 10:45 a.m. at the Forsyth Park Bandshell on Monday.

