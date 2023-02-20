Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announces re-election bid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s mayoral race is beginning to take shape.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced his re-election bid at Forsyth Park Monday.

During his announcement Mayor Johnson said that while he’s proud of his first term accomplishments there’s still more work to do.

The mayor touted his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic the opening of Enmarket Arena and his efforts to boost local businesses.

Mayor Johnson also touched on city recommendations to change use of force policies for the Savannah Police Department.

He highlighted city outreach programs to promote inclusivity and racial equity.

While the mayor says he got a lot done during his first term he wants to do more to address homelessness and gun violence in the Savannah.

“We need more affordable housing. We have to do something about improving public safety and less violent events. We have to deal more with mental health. We have to expand public transportation. We have to make sure people are ready for the jobs coming from Hyundai and the related partners. It’s a lot of work to be able to do. I think I’m the best person situated at this time to do this work.”

Mayor Johnson said this would be his last campaign for a City of Savannah office.

He joins fellow councilmember Kesha Gibson-Carter who announced her campaign for mayor back in June.

