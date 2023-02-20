Savannah Uber drivers experiencing issues with company software

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Numerous Uber drivers in our area are reporting problems with the rideshare company’s software.

The issue? Drivers say the option to pick up passengers has disappeared from their app causing delays and frustrations for many.

The queue for rideshare drivers near Savannah-Hilton Head airport sits mostly empty Sunday.

Uber driver Stan Robbins says the lot would typically be filled but tech support told him a problem with the company’s app is keeping drivers off the road.

“The last update, or whatever they did, there’s some kind of glitch in there and they’re trying to track it down. It’s the entire area over here,” Uber Driver Stan Robbins said.

The app lets you view account info.

“But you have to push go to actually go online and start receiving trips, and it won’t let you. It tells you there’s an error with your account and that you need to contact customer support.”

The problem leading to fewer drivers and higher prices for riders.

WTOC wanted to see the problem. When WTOC tried calling an Uber Sunday the app showed a short 20-minute trip from Savannah’s Airport to the Plant Riverside district with a price tag of $60.

That’s four times the normal price says Robbins.

“Man this is going to be a mess. Savannah does depend on rideshare a lot because we’ve got the airport, we’ve got downtown, we’ve got the tourism industry.”

The problem seems to be isolated to the Savannah area say drivers leading to confusion among arriving passengers at the airport.

“They come to the airport, they’re inside, they’re looking for an Uber ride. They don’t know there’s a problem with Uber until they come outside.”

Savannah-Hilton Head airport officials tell WTOC lines for taxis were unusually long Friday night with riders looking for alternative options.

Robbins hopes he’s able to get back on the road soon but says there’s been no timeline on when the problem will be fixed.

“That’s the frustrating part about it. They didn’t even tell anybody it was going on. It’s affecting a lot more people than you would think on the surface.”

These impacted Uber drivers are often opting to use alternative apps like Lyft until the issue is fixed.

