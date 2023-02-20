Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCCPSS holds luncheon to celebrate teachers, counselors

SCCPSS holds luncheon to celebrate teachers, counselors
SCCPSS holds luncheon to celebrate teachers, counselors(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many districts in the nation, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System is fighting the battle to hold onto teachers.

To help get it done, district leaders say they are making an effort to let the teachers that show up everyday know their appreciated.

“Prior to the pandemic there was burnout, but now there’s certainly burnout.”

Savannah Chatham public schools started off this school year with 75 teacher vacancies. Now, there are 120 open teacher positions.

Woodville-Tompkins High teacher of 30 years Bernard Clarke got a break from his usual load by coming out to an appreciation for teachers, Career Technology staff and school counselors. While he’s happy with his position, he says there are several reasons teachers are experiencing burnout everyday.

“There are still a lot of things we’re trying to come to grips with. Some students are still not comfortable in schools. Some parents are not comfortable kids coming. We’re still working through a lot of things and that in itself will burn you out,” said Clarke.

One step their taking to boost morale and retain faculty in schools is having wellness days with a packed schedule of events and free goodies.

The day was filled with workshops and food trucks celebrating employees is apart of the district’s “The Way Forward” strategic plan to create a more positive culture in schools.

“Last year we did it for the first time and it was a huge success. And when we did the survey, we had several staff members that were asking for more. It also boost morale to let them know that we care enough to take the opportunity to serve them,” said Dr. Angie Lewis, the college and career readiness director with SCCPSS.

“Teachers must be reassured that they are first of all needed but second of all appreciated.”

A much needed day away from the classroom.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quyen Nguyen
Chatham Co. nurse practitioner arrested for stealing prescription medication
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Two adults and a child are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Pooler...
2 adults, child dead after Saturday morning house fire in Pooler
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
One man has been arrested after crashing into a Georgia State Patrol car on I-16.
GSP investigating after drunk driver crashes into patrol car on I-16

Latest News

2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announces re-election bid
Parking fees increasing on Tybee Island
Fire
Pooler Fire Department responds to deadliest fire in the city in decades