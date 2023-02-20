Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Spring-like week ahead!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out cool with temperatures in the upper 40s at daybreak.

Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute, but won’t be widespread. A warm week is ahead of us with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Warmer air continues to build in on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs warm to about 80 degrees during the afternoon. Wednesday will be a similar day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday morning will be very warm, with morning lows in the lower 60s, about the temperature of our average high!

We will be close to record highs on Thursday, 84 degrees would tie it, and it was only set a year ago! Mid 80s continue thanks to high pressure hanging out, with just a slight chance of rain on Friday.

This coming weekend appears dry as well with morning lows near 60 degrees and highs in the lower 80s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quyen Nguyen
Chatham Co. nurse practitioner arrested for stealing prescription medication
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Two adults and a child are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Pooler...
2 adults, child dead after Saturday morning house fire in Pooler
One man has been arrested after crashing into a Georgia State Patrol car on I-16.
GSP investigating after drunk driver crashes into patrol car on I-16
Statesboro Police Department investigating Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-17-2023
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Rain moves in midday, cooler tomorrow!