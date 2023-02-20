Spring-like week ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out cool with temperatures in the upper 40s at daybreak.

Warm weather continues this week with highs about 10 degrees above average! pic.twitter.com/px7Cvr7kSn — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 20, 2023

Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute, but won’t be widespread. A warm week is ahead of us with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Warmer air continues to build in on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs warm to about 80 degrees during the afternoon. Wednesday will be a similar day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday morning will be very warm, with morning lows in the lower 60s, about the temperature of our average high!

We will be close to record highs on Thursday, 84 degrees would tie it, and it was only set a year ago! Mid 80s continue thanks to high pressure hanging out, with just a slight chance of rain on Friday.

This coming weekend appears dry as well with morning lows near 60 degrees and highs in the lower 80s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

