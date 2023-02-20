Sky Cams
Trial pushed back again for Melanie Steele case

(Savannah Police Department)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The murder trial in the case of Melanie Steele has been pushed back again.

Five men charged in connection to her disappearance and death were expected to stand trial beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21. But Chatham County Superior Court Judge John Morse has rescheduled the trial for the end of May.

He confirmed those details in a phone call with WTOC on Friday.

This is the 7th time the trial has been delayed.

During a hearing in the case earlier this month, a public defender reminded the judge that she had a personal conflict with the trial date set for Tuesday because of a scheduled vacation. It’s something she said she had notified the court about last year.

A new trial date is set for May 30.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

