Victory North donates nearly $4,000 to the Emmaus house

Emmaus House
Emmaus House(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Emmaus House Soup Kitchen in Savannah received a generous check Monday.

Victory North donated nearly $4,000.

The money came from the venue’s concert last month Georgia on My Mind.

It featured different local musicians.

Victory North puts on different events like live music, weddings and more.

They say its all about giving back to the community.

“Two or three times a year we’ll do local shows and this was originally scheduled for the day before Thanksgiving and so it was a natural tie in and with a food bank and an organization that feeds the needy, to donate the proceeds to an organization like this from the show.”

The Emmaus house helps feed those in need.

They also allow the homeless to have a hot shower, clean clothes and more.

