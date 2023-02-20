Sky Cams
‘Would do anything they could to help you:’ Relatives remember victims of Pooler house fire

By Shea Schrader
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of three people who died in a house fire in Pooler are speaking to WTOC.

Family members say through their grief, they’re remembering their loved ones as good-hearted people.

“People of prayer. Kind. Would do anything they could to help you. And their generosity, and their charity, it stems from their faith in the Lord, so everything they did was rooted in their faith,” said Harold Edwards, the nephew of the victims.

That’s what led Doreen Garvin, her family says, to a career as a DFCS worker.

Allard - following his faith to work as a minister.

The amount of lives they touched is immeasurable. But they perhaps touched no one more than their great-grandson, O’Shea.

“They loved him with all their heart. All their heart,” said Edwards.

And as much as they loved four year old O’Shea, he loved them right back.

“I’m her first grandson and I thought I was her favorite. But when he came around, he definitely put me on the backburner for her,” said Robert Evans, the grandson of the victims.

O’Shea, his family says, had autism which came with challenges his great-grandparents were always ready to help with.

Spending time with them made him happy and his family is comforted by the belief that he’s still with them.

”We’re prayerful and we’re thankful that they’re together. This has been a hard, traumatic experience, and I don’t wish it on anybody but we have each other, and we have our faith,” said Rashida Edwards, the niece of the victims.

A faith that the Garvins helped instill in them.

“They leave a legacy that would encourage us as family members to follow them as they follow Christ, so that if and when our time comes, it can be truly said of us as well that for us to be present with the Lord, is after death,” said Harold Edwards.

