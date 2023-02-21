Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
Body found in home after fire in Savannah
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Latest News

MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after...
‘Incredible moment’: Zoo announces birth of endangered rhino calf
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes stand in father’s defense
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season