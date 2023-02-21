Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Automobile parts manufacturor creating over 700 jobs at new facility in Rincon

State of Georgia flag
State of Georgia flag(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over 700 jobs are coming to Effingham County due to a new manufacturing facility in the county because of the nearby Hyundai Metaplant.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Tuesday that Sewon America, a subsidiary of Korean-based Sewon Precision Industry Co., will create 740 jobs and invest more than $300 million in a new facility in Rincon. According to the governor’s office, it’s the largest known private investment in the city.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns, who represents part of Effingham County, played a role in securing the project.

“This is a proud day for Effingham County and coastal Georgia as we celebrate the creation of 740 new jobs in our area,” said Speaker Burns. “I want to thank our friends at Sewon America for investing in our community and our state. I also want to thank Governor Kemp and all of the public and private partners who have helped to make today’s announcement possible.”

Sewon America operates one of the largest automobile body parts manufacturing plants in North America. The company opened a manufacturing facility in LaGrange in 2008, which has since doubled in size. Following the completion of the Rincon facility, Sewon is expected to support 1,600 jobs in Georgia, according to the news release from the governor’s office.

Sewon’s new facility will be located at the Grande View industrial park in Rincon.

This announcement means that jobs have been created in all four of the Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Joint Development Authority (JDA) counties as a result of Hyundai’s Metaplant location in Bryan County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Body found in home after fire in Savannah
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Latest News

Keep Liberty Beautiful to give out over 700 trees for Arbor Day
McIntosh SEED Community Forest
Apple, McIntosh Sustainable Environment and Economic Development launch initiative to support Black landowners
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.