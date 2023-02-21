Automobile parts manufacturor creating over 700 jobs at new facility in Rincon

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over 700 jobs are coming to Effingham County due to a new manufacturing facility in the county because of the nearby Hyundai Metaplant.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Tuesday that Sewon America, a subsidiary of Korean-based Sewon Precision Industry Co., will create 740 jobs and invest more than $300 million in a new facility in Rincon. According to the governor’s office, it’s the largest known private investment in the city.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns, who represents part of Effingham County, played a role in securing the project.

“This is a proud day for Effingham County and coastal Georgia as we celebrate the creation of 740 new jobs in our area,” said Speaker Burns. “I want to thank our friends at Sewon America for investing in our community and our state. I also want to thank Governor Kemp and all of the public and private partners who have helped to make today’s announcement possible.”

Sewon America operates one of the largest automobile body parts manufacturing plants in North America. The company opened a manufacturing facility in LaGrange in 2008, which has since doubled in size. Following the completion of the Rincon facility, Sewon is expected to support 1,600 jobs in Georgia, according to the news release from the governor’s office.

Sewon’s new facility will be located at the Grande View industrial park in Rincon.

This announcement means that jobs have been created in all four of the Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Joint Development Authority (JDA) counties as a result of Hyundai’s Metaplant location in Bryan County.

