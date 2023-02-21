Basketball fan plays with Georgia Southern Eagles for 25th birthday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A young basketball fan in Statesboro spent Tuesday afternoon as an honorary Eagle.

For basketball junkies like Dylan, birthdays don’t get any better. Dylan Green spent his 25th birthday as an Eagle and a baller.

He came to basketball practice and got the tour you’d expect for a top prospect - hype photos and all. It was the kind of surprise hoops fans want.

“When did you find out about this?”

Today!”

“How big of a surprise was this?”

“Big!” said Green.

If that wasn’t enough, he got the chance for an impromptu game with the Eagles. And in true star form, sunk some baskets to lead his time to victory.

“The chance for him to spend his 25th birthday with us was extremely special. I didn’t realize how good a shooter he was. He made a whole bunch of shots today. It puts it all in perspective,” said Georgia Southern Men’s Basketball Coach Brian Burg.

The score won’t go in the official NCAA records, but Dylan will remember it for a long long time.

