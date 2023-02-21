Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Basketball fan plays with Georgia Southern Eagles for 25th birthday

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A young basketball fan in Statesboro spent Tuesday afternoon as an honorary Eagle.

For basketball junkies like Dylan, birthdays don’t get any better. Dylan Green spent his 25th birthday as an Eagle and a baller.

He came to basketball practice and got the tour you’d expect for a top prospect - hype photos and all. It was the kind of surprise hoops fans want.

“When did you find out about this?”

Today!”

“How big of a surprise was this?”

“Big!” said Green.

If that wasn’t enough, he got the chance for an impromptu game with the Eagles. And in true star form, sunk some baskets to lead his time to victory.

“The chance for him to spend his 25th birthday with us was extremely special. I didn’t realize how good a shooter he was. He made a whole bunch of shots today. It puts it all in perspective,” said Georgia Southern Men’s Basketball Coach Brian Burg.

The score won’t go in the official NCAA records, but Dylan will remember it for a long long time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
Body found in home after fire in Savannah
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Latest News

Basketball fan plays with Georgia Southern Eagles for 25th birthday
Basketball fan plays with Georgia Southern Eagles for 25th birthday
Savannah will be featured in an upcoming edition of Monopoly
Savannah will be featured in an upcoming edition of Monopoly
FILE
Savannah city leaders expecting larger crowds this St. Patrick’s Day
State of Georgia flag
Automobile parts manufacturor creating over 700 jobs at new facility in Rincon