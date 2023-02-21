Black History Month: First Bryan Baptist Church

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from in and around Yamacraw Village have been gathering, worshiping and finding a sense of community at First Bryan Baptist Church.

This church stood as a Beacon. I don’t care where you were in the area or if you were depressed, you can look up, you will always see the church standing.

And Historic First Bryan African Baptist Church has stood for the community it serves for 235 years since Yamacraw Village was twice the size it is now and the original church building was located across Bay Street in what was known as the North End.

“We are the oldest continuous black Baptist Church in America, where the were built on Mill Street in 1790, that was the first piece of property owned by any black person in America,” Georgia Benton said.

For generations of parishioners, the church founded by Andrew Bryan, a slave who bought his freedom, has been the center of their community and the center of their life.

“My mother brought me here in her womb. That’s how long I’ve been a member of this church, I’ve always been here,” Kate Goldwire Hargrove said.

“The whole village reared the children, so we thoroughly enjoyed that and I thank God for it,” Lula Wilson said.

“I raised by children in this church, In fact, I met my husband in this church and we were married for more than 54 years before he died.

First Bryan continues to serve Yamacraw with church services, Bible study and what they say is the oldest black Sunday school in America.

“They are around us, we minister here. And downtown is really close, so we feel connected to every event that happens here,” Christopher Pittman said.

But they are now trying to draw interest from Savannah’s tourism industry by offering tours of their historic archives...

“Come on in.”

Visitors can view artifacts, pictures of all 20 First Bryan pastors and some of its most prominent church members through the years.

“The first black female senator from Chatham County.”

“First black branch manager of a national bank here.”

“First black fire chief in Savannah.”

Upon request, groups can also see coins and jewelry placed inside the church’s cornerstone by slaves in 1788 and taken out when First Bryan celebrated its 200th anniversary.

“This little piece of coin here, the island of sultana”

As First Bryan tries to renew interest in one of the most historic places in Savannah.

“We are really excited about all that is going on here and we’re trying to stay relevant because we think we’ve got a lot to offer here for those who come and visit Savannah.”

