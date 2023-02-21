Sky Cams
Buster Murdaugh takes stand in father’s defense

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.(Court TV/WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks day 21 in the Murdaugh double murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The defense began calling witnesses Tuesday morning. The first witness they called was Alex’s oldest son Buster Murdaugh.

Alex could be seen smiling from his seat as Buster recalled some of the family’s time on the Moselle property together.

Buster was asked about cellphone reception on the property and Alex’s opioid addiction, which he says he was aware of. Defense attorney Jim Griffin also asked him if Alex was patient with him and Paul and if he was ever violent.

“How did your family handle disputes,” asked defense attorney Jim Griffin.

“Like adults, pretty civilly, you know? Talked about it, stuff like that. It just depends on the dispute too. Like when I was a kid I’d get spanked, stuff like that. That’s not really a disagreement,” Said Buster Murdaugh.

“When you were a teenager and college aged, any reprimands or disputes you gotten into with your father? Was it all civil,” asked Griffin.

“Definitely civil,” said Murdaugh.

“Did your father show patience with you and your brother,” asked Griffin.

“Yes sir, he would,” said Murdaugh.

“Was there ever any violence in the family,” asked Griffin.

“No sir,” said Murdaugh.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin says the defense hopes to wrap by late Friday.

Before calling witnesses this morning, another juror did have to be replaced due to not feeling well and Judge Clifton Newman also admonished Jim Griffin for retweeting a news article that commented on the case.

Below is a timeline of the Murdaugh case:

