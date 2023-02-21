Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a heavy police presence near Otis J. Brock Elementary School in Savannah.
Savannah Police says they are conducting a death investigation at Abbott and Chester Streets.
They say that the circumstances surrounding the death of a man are under investigation.
Police also say there is no threat to the public.
