Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a heavy police presence near Otis J. Brock Elementary School in Savannah.

Savannah Police says they are conducting a death investigation at Abbott and Chester Streets.

They say that the circumstances surrounding the death of a man are under investigation.

Police also say there is no threat to the public.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

